NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On the evening of Saturday, March 18, friends and supporters of Children’s Hospital New Orleans will celebrate the 41st annual Sugarplum Ball, entitled Somewhere Beyond The Sea. The fundraiser, presented by LEMOINE, will be set at the River City Ballroom and Plaza at Mardi Gras World.

Co-Chairs Jeanne de Laureal and Elizabeth Wooten will lead a group of more than 100 committee members in executing the elegant annual fundraiser. The committee has gathered over 30 of the city’s best restaurants to showcase their culinary creations, and KARMA will get the party started, providing musical entertainment on the Bernhard main stage.

“The Sugarplum Ball is one of New Orleans’ most celebrated philanthropic events. The continued generosity of individuals, corporations and foundations has made a lasting impact for our hospital and the patients and families we serve,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “This year’s ball will carry forth that important legacy of giving that is in the fabric of Sugarplum’s 41-year history.”

Top sponsors, including LEMOINE, Bernhard, the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, The McDonnel Group, First Horizon, the LSU Health New Orleans department of pediatrics and more, will enjoy a Shipwrecked VIP Party to kick off the evening’s whimsical theme, from 6 – 7 p.m. Cuisine by Ralph Brennan Catering and Events and entertainment by NOLA Dukes Band will get the under the sea voyage started.

“Proceeds raised through Sugarplum Ball help Children’s Hospital expand vital programs and services,” said Laureal. “With the support of our generous sponsors and patrons, the hospital will continue to invest in technology, recruit top pediatric providers and fund life-saving programs.”

The night will include a sensational silent auction filled with unique artwork, fine jewelry, vacation packages, sports memorabilia and more. Patrons will also enjoy unique themed décor and characters that bring the under the sea adventure to life, from the Coral Reef to the Mermaid Lagoon.

Thanks to the generous support of the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, the evening will also include a Luxury Car Raffle. A limited number of tickets for the new, 2023 Infiniti Q50 are on sale now at chnola.org/carraffle and will continue to be sold during the event while tickets remain. The winner will be announced onstage at 9:30 p.m. the evening of the Sugarplum Ball.

“It is humbling to see the unwavering support that our community has for Children’s Hospital,” said Wooten. “The ball helps support Children’s Hospital’s steadfast mission of providing the best care for every child, regardless of his or her family’s ability to pay. Sugarplum Ball is expected to raise more than $1 million this year, which is a testament to the community’s unwavering support.”

For more information about the 41st annual Sugarplum Ball and to purchase tickets, visit chnola.org/sugarplum.