City Park Conservancy Magic in the Moonlight

There is no better setting to fete al fresco than in the New Orleans Botanical Garden, which cast a spell on partygoers attending City Park Conservancy’s Magic in the Moonlight, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, on Oct. 14.

While the garden’s flora and greenery bewitched guests, they were also captivated by the gorgeous tables highlighted by flowers provided by Dunn & Sonnier and arranged by the Garden Study Club of New Orleans.

No one could resist the night’s menu created by Chef Eric Cook of Gris-Gris, who concocted hors d’oeuvres of sugarcane-glazed beef tenderloin, fried oyster “BLT” and smoked salmon with dill cream cheese and caviar, among other savories, as well as the three-course meal: fig and prosciutto bruschetta with burrata cheese and fresh arugula topped with aged balsamic; redfish Courtbouillon with Louisiana popcorn rice and charred lemon, and finished with fried bread pudding topped with a white chocolate rum sauce, sugarcane syrup and powdered sugar.

Music was performed by the Raphael Bas Trio; DJ Ann Glaviano: Heatwave! did the honors for the after-party.

Magic in the Moonlight co-chairs were Kay and John Colbert, and Laura and Sonny Shields. Proceeds benefit the continued improvement, preservation and future of the New Orleans Botanical Garden.

Fun Fact: The 10-acre New Orleans Botanical Garden contains more than 2,000 varieties of plants from around the world.

Sonny and Laura Shields, Kay and John Colbert

Jim Woods, Tlaloc Alferez

Muffin Balart, Catherine Makk, Sarah Feirn, Liz Sloss

Richard and Vivian Cahn

David and Dessa Giffin, Barbara and David Waller

Vincent Giardina, Cara Lambright, Eric Cook