NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This April, EGG-cellent events abound at City Park.

The weekend before Easter, 35,000 eggs will be spread throughout Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland for the annual Egg Scramble. From 9-10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, families will enjoy balloon artists, DJ, and photos with the Easter Bunny. At 10am, the hunt begins for hidden treasures including special golden eggs with Carousel Gardens and City Putt tickets enclosed.

Egg Scramble is recommended for children eight years and younger. Storyland will be specifically reserved for toddlers. Children will be provided with a bucket to hold their collected eggs. Tickets are $25 for any guest over 36” tall and include unlimited amusement-park rides.

The following week, the kids clear out as Bunny Hops moves in. From 7-10 p.m., Saturday, April 8, an adults-only egg hunt commences complete with open beer bars, jambalaya, DJ, and novelty bunny ears. Tickets are $35 for guests 21+ and include unlimited amusement-park rides.

“I’m not sure who has more fun at our Easter events, the guests or our staff,” said Director of Recreational Services Waymon Morris. “We get a kick out of seeing everyone scamper for eggs and just enjoying the Amusement Park outside of regular business hours. Because they’re so unique, these events are super popular. So, book early!”

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

Egg Scramble

When: 4/1 + 4/2 | 9 a.m. – noon

Where: Carousel Gardens Amusement Park + Storyland

Admission: $25

Tickets: bit.ly/ScrambleTix23

Bunny Hops

When: 4/8 | 7-10 p.m.

Where: Carousel Gardens Amusement Park + Storyland

Admission: $35

Tickets: bit.ly/BunnyHopsTix23