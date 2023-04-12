NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, April 22, City Park Conservancy will celebrate Earth Day with a Park-wide volunteer event to combat litter in the Park.

The annual Earth Day of Service is an opportunity for regular and first-time volunteers to gather in an effort to improve the city’s greenspace. Community members 13 and up are invited to lend a hand with trash pickup throughout the Park’s 1,300 acres.

“Earth Day is a celebration that raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations,” said City Park Conservancy Volunteer Supervisor Melissa Passman. “What better way to celebrate than by coming together to care for a space we occupy, and enjoy, so much.”

Interested volunteers should sign up at NewOrleansCityPark.org. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult who has also registered for the event. Groups require individual member registration. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes or boots as well as outdoor- and weather-appropriate clothes and to bring sun protection. CPC will provide all project-specific tools as well as water and snacks.

WHAT: City Park Earth Day of Service

WHERE: Volunteer check-in at 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 9am-12pm

HOW: To register, sign up at bit.ly/EarthDay_23 by April 21

City Park’s Earth Day of Service is part of Love the Boot Week (April 17-23), Keep Louisiana Beautiful‘s statewide litter-removal effort. In 2022, City Park hosted one of the top-10 cleanups (out of 280 events) in the state during Love the Boot Week. Volunteers worked together to remove approximately 1,530 pounds of litter and large debris from Park grounds and shoreline.

The event is also held in collaboration with Drive Electric Earth Day, hosted by Entergy, April 22 at the Park’s Reunion Shelter.