NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, April 25, City Park will once again welcome the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) as they present a free community concert, Swing in the Oaks, at the Peristyle.

“We cherish these community events as well as our partnership with the LPO,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “Seeing so many people pack the Park for an evening of culture really reminds you how special this city is. It’s a genuine joy to witness.”

Parkgoers are encouraged to bring chairs or lawn blankets out to the Great Lawn to experience an enchanting evening filled with the music of Louis Armstrong, John Williams, Leonard Bernstein and many more conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto.

“The LPO creates long-lasting musical memories for everyone across New Orleans with lively concerts like Swing in the Oaks,” said outgoing LPO Music Director Carlos Miguel Prieto. “I am thrilled to lead the LPO as we fill City Park once again with joy, excitement and great music.”

The free community concert begins at 5:30 p.m. with the LPO’s Music for Life Students. At 7 p.m., the full orchestra takes the stage featuring clarinetist, and local favorite, Doreen Ketchens.

“Swing in the Oaks is always a special opportunity for the LPO to give the gift of music to our communities,” said LPO Executive Director Anwar Nasir. “Multi-generations of families have celebrated through the years with the LPO, and this will surely be an evening you don’t want to miss!”

The concert will feature 13 pieces and last approximately 90 minutes with one intermission. For more information, and to view the full program for the evening, visit lpomusic.com.

WHAT: Swing in the Oaks

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. (rain date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023)

WHERE: City Park Peristyle | 42 Dreyfous Drive

ADMISSION: Free