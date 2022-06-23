NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is celebrating Independence Day with a BANG!

Happy 3rd of July, one of the region’s hottest events, returns to the Park on Sunday, July 3. The festivities begin at 7:15pm with the national anthem sung by local artist Robin Barnes, followed by a patriotic program featuring the Marine Forces Reserve Band. The evening culminates with fabulous fireworks atop the Peristyle at 9 p.m.

“Gatherings like these are the lifeblood of New Orleans City Park,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO. “It is our great honor as Park stewards to welcome guests from all across the Gulf South for this holiday display. We know it will be a night to remember.”

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and arrive early, to enjoy this free community event. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.