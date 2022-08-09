NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans City Park is helping new local college students get acquainted with their surroundings this month.

On August 10 and 11, 400 members of the incoming freshman class of the University of New Orleans will join Park staff for mornings of mulching, painting, clearing and more during the first-ever UNO Orientation Volunteer Day at City Park.

“We are so excited to have so many students lend a hand this month,” said Melissa Passman, New Orleans City Park Volunteer Supervisor. “It takes a lot to maintain these 1,300 acres, and this group from UNO is going to make a massive impact on the Park.”

“As we plan our fall extended orientation (MAMBO), we know that these few days help set the tone for a student’s time at the University of New Orleans. Helping students see that they’re not just part of our campus community, but also the greater New Orleans community is very important to us,” said LeeAnne Sipe, University of New Orleans Assistant Dean. “We’re so excited to partner with City Park to give students the opportunity to give back and love the city that they live in. Volunteering is an excellent opportunity to develop teamwork, make new friends and to think about our civic responsibility to our public spaces. I look forward to seeing this partnership grow!”

Students will participate in a variety of activities all throughout the grounds from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For more information on the volunteer day, please contact mpassman@nocp.org, LeeAnne Sipe (lsipe@uno.edu) or April Gremillion (aegremi1@uno.edu).

###

August 10

9-11 a.m. – New Orleans Botanical Garden

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Park Grounds Horticulture Project (various locations)

10 a.m. – Noon – Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Bayou Metairie Shoreline Cleanup

August 11

9-11 a.m. – City Park Tennis Center Painting

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Couturie Forest Fence Clearing

10 a.m. – Noon – Couturie Forest Trail Mulching

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Couturie Forest Trail Mulching