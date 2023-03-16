NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The fastest-growing sport in the country is coming to the largest park in the city.

On Friday, March 24, City Park Tennis Center will start serving up pickleball to the people of New Orleans seven days a week.

“We are so excited to ‘get in the game’ that has been taking the nation by storm,” said City Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright. “The Tennis Center will offer a unique environment for pickleballers of all levels to exercise, and socialize, in a world-class setting. We’re thrilled to share this sport, and this space, with the community.”

Combining tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, pickleball has seen its popularity increase immensely over the last several years from niche outdoor activity to high-profile competition. Celebrity endorsements, including the likes of LeBron James and Drew Brees, have sent pickleball into a new stratosphere. In October of last year, CBS aired a star-studded tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert.

City Park Conservancy will celebrate the sport’s unveiling with a grand opening on March 24 at 10 a.m. complete with a ‘Free Pickleball Play Day’, snacks and more.

“Without a doubt, the question we get the most is, ‘When are you going to add pickleball?’” said City Park Conservancy Director of Tennis Patti Todd. “This is an effort to meet the needs of the racquet-sports community. Many of our existing tennis players cross over to this sport and it appeals to all ages.”

The Tennis Center’s center court will be fully, and permanently, repurposed for pickleball with four dedicated courts (and another practice-court renovation bringing the total to five). Beginning on March 25, courts will be available by the hour on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 and can be reserved in person or by calling the Tennis Center office at 504-483-9422. Equipment will be available for purchase, and loan, at the Tennis Center as well. Players will have access to all Tennis Center amenities including clubhouse, locker rooms and comfortable canopy-covered seating on the facility’s back porch.

To learn more about pickleball, and everything City Park Tennis Center offers, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

WHAT: City Park Pickleball Opening and Free Play Day

WHERE: City Park Tennis Center – 5900 Marconi Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124.

WHEN: Friday, March 24, at 10a.m.

HOURS OF OPERATION: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday-Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PRICING: Pickleball – $10 per court, per hour; Tennis – $20 per court, per hour