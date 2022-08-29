NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy an array of musicians, mint juleps and more at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. The concert series, sponsored by the Louis and Virginia Clemente Foundation, continues through November 17 on Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m.
Admission is $15 per person per concert. Cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and food are available for purchase. No outside food, drink or pets allowed. To view the full series schedule, and purchase tickets in advance, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.
hursdays at Twilight
When: Fall 2022 | September 1-November 17
Where: The Pavilion of the Two Sisters| 1 Victory Ave, NOLA 70124
Hours: Gates open at 5pm | Performances 6-8pm
Admission: $15 | bit.ly/TwilightTix22
Performance Schedule
September 1 – NOLA String Kings
September 8 – New Leviathan Oriental Fox Trot Orchestra
September 15 – Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans
September 29 – The Yat Pack
October 6 – Creole String Beans
October 13 – Julio and Cesar
October 20 – Bon Operatit
October 27 – Paul Soniat with Special Guests the New Orleans Mystics
November 3 – Raphael Bas and Harmonouche
November 10 – Bruce Daigrepont
November 17 – Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue