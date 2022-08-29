NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy an array of musicians, mint juleps and more at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. The concert series, sponsored by the Louis and Virginia Clemente Foundation, continues through November 17 on Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person per concert. Cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and food are available for purchase. No outside food, drink or pets allowed. To view the full series schedule, and purchase tickets in advance, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.

hursdays at Twilight

When: Fall 2022 | September 1-November 17

Where: The Pavilion of the Two Sisters| 1 Victory Ave, NOLA 70124

Hours: Gates open at 5pm | Performances 6-8pm

Admission: $15 | bit.ly/TwilightTix22

Performance Schedule

September 1 – NOLA String Kings

September 8 – New Leviathan Oriental Fox Trot Orchestra

September 15 – Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans

September 29 – The Yat Pack

October 6 – Creole String Beans

October 13 – Julio and Cesar

October 20 – Bon Operatit

October 27 – Paul Soniat with Special Guests the New Orleans Mystics

November 3 – Raphael Bas and Harmonouche

November 10 – Bruce Daigrepont

November 17 – Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue