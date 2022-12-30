Closet Mainstays

Porter Lyon’s timeless Beetle necklace is a chunky, 14k gold panther-style chain studded with Scarab beetles and accented with diamonds to encourage restoration and good fortune. This piece will truly work with any outfit. Available in 16’’ or 18’’ through Porter Lyons, porterlyons.com.

Three cheers for the return of our beloved 90’s favorites, including the combat boot. Today’s versions have a slightly less bulky and heavy design, yet work with a ton of different looks and can take you from trudging through the snow or muck in the winter to a summer rainstorm. Available through the Elizabeth Chronicles,

theelizabethchronicles.com.

The Baddie shades in Snow Leopard by Moxlox have an Old Hollywood, sculptural silhouette with scratch-resistant, 100% UVA/B lenses. Pair with a tee and jeans or suit and you will instantly feel like a movie star. Moxlox, moxlox.com.

LouLou Studio’s Bicado off-the-shoulder dress is made of a lightweight, stretch jersey knit. The slip on, ultra-flattering fit is simple to pack and easily pairs with heels, boots or slides for a multifunctional piece that can be layered and worn in summer, winter, spring or fall. Available at Weinstein’s, weinsteins.shop.

Vicnavin’s Kate medium bag in neutral olive green is a perfect everyday tote that works throughout the year. It’s a great size for fitting all that you need and the suede and leather combo work well with most looks, whether you’re heading to the gym or the office. Available at Angelique Boutique, shopangeliqueboutique.com.