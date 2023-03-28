NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The award-winning culinary team of the Link Restaurant Group has created a spring Holiday catering menu to celebrate at home.

Spring Holiday Catering

A favorite on the menu is the Steen’s cane syrup glazed, baked Butcher ham, ready to heat and eat. The ham is available in two sizes: Small feeds 2-3 people and large feeds 4-6. More options from the Butcher case include marinated bone-in rib roast, jambalaya stuffed chicken, whole hogs & Bell & Evans turkey. The whole, free-range turkey is all-natural, brined in-house and offered three ways: Smoked and ready to eat or reheat; ready to cook at home; boudin stuffed & ready to cook at home. They each feed 8 – 10 people. The chefs also offer sides, including Louisiana crawfish gratin, asparagus almondine, coleslaw, potato salad, chicken and sausage gumbo, smothered greens, mac’n cheese, jambalaya, Cochon’s dinner rolls. For entertaining, hors d’oeuvre offerings are smoked turkey finger sandwiches, smoked ham and cheese finger sandwiches, pimento cheese finger sandwiches, deviled egg platters, assorted cold-cut platters, and assorted charcuterie platters. Menu items can be ordered online at cochonbutcher.com by Thursday, April 6, and are available for pickup Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

Braised Brisket

New this year, the team is offering a brisket special that feeds 10-12 people. The classic beef brisket is braised low and slow, and served ready to reheat and eat with a savory onion gravy.

This special is available for pick-up on April 4 and 5 only. Pre-order on cochonbutcher.com by Sunday, April 2.

For Dessert

Signature desserts available at Cochon Butcher from La Boulangerie include carrot cake, chocolate cake, red velvet cake, vanilla cheesecake, lemon meringue pie, and trays of cookies. Menu items can be ordered online at cochonbutcher.com by Thursday, April 6, and are available for pickup Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

Ship It with Goldbelly

For out-of-town folks with a hankering for Butcher treats, an Easter ham dinner for 4-6 people is available on Goldbelly.com. This meal includes a baked Easter ham with Steen’s cane syrup glaze, accompanied by creamy rice and crawfish gratin, Butcher bacon braised collard greens, and soft, buttery dinner rolls. The ham dinner can also be pre-ordered for local pick-up on Easter weekend.

Butcher will be open with regular hours throughout the Easter weekend. Chef Forrest Jackson is planning on brunch specials on Easter Sunday.

Holiday Reservations

For those looking to celebrate the holidays with family and friends at one of the Link Restaurant Group restaurants, reservations are recommended. Reservations for Easter dining at Herbsaint, Cochon, Pêche, or Gianna can be made online through each restaurant’s website.