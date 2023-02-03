NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cochon Butcher offers Mardi Gras parade packages that feed 10 people. Chef de Cuisine Forrest Jackson has built the perfect parade party meal, including 20 pieces of fried chicken; a choice of one half-pan of jambalaya, coleslaw, or potato salad; a choice of ten sandwiches—turkey, ham, or pimento cheese; ten bags of potato chips; and one bottle of Butcher Hot Sauce. All food is served cold but can be reheated if desired. The ready-to-go meal is available for $220 and can be ordered online at cochonbutcher.com. Butcher Cane Daiquiris made with passionfruit, citrus, rum, and Aperol can be added for $45 half gallon and $85 for a whole gallon. A 48-hour pickup window is required for the parade package.

For out-of-town foodies, Cochon Butcher has assembled a Mardi Gras red beans and sausage meal kit for four to six people. The package includes two quarts of red beans with smoked pork and sausage, one quart of cooked rice, one pound of smoked country sausage, one bottle of Butcher Hot Sauce, and Mardi Gras beads. This limited-time meal is available on Goldbelly.com for $119.95, plus free shipping. Possible delivery dates include February 14, 16, 17, and 21.

In addition to carnivorous catering, Butcher has some festive in-house features that we hope will float your float.

Starting on Feb. 1, Chef Forrest and team will be serving up Cajun-inspired Mardi Gras specials. Expect a rotating list of favorites from the vault of Mardi Gras past such as the Mamou pork sandwich and the smoked country gumbo.

For Krewe Du Vieux (Saturday, Feb. 4) and Endymion (Saturday, Feb. 18), we will be firing up our grill outside, serving Italian sausage w/ peppers and onions, said Mamou pork sandwiches, & cracklins. We will have beer, wine & cocktails ready to go.