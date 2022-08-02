NEW ORLEANS (press release) – For the second year, the Commander’s Palace family brings everyone together with Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series, kicking off on Tuesday, August 23. There’s nothing that the Commander’s Palace team – and their Executive Chef Meg Bickford – loves more than a fantastic dinner party. This summer, they are mixing up great friends, amazing cuisine, and plenty of drinks – the perfect recipe for a truly memorable evening. Each dinner will raise funds for Café Reconcile, a nonprofit daytime restaurant serving Southern staples cooked by at-risk youth receiving important on-the-job training.

For 2022, Chef Meg has invited distinguished New Orleans culinary leaders that are alum, friends, and respected colleagues of the Commander’s Family, including James Beard nominated chefs Serigne Mbaye and Michael Gulotta. In addition to collaborating with top New Orleans culinary talent, these epic dinner parties feature cocktail maven and El Guapo Bitters CEO, Christa Cotton, who will be whipping up delicious cocktails at each event.

Chef Meg & Company dinners take place at Commander‘s Palace and include a welcome cocktail, a collaborative five-course tasting menu created by Chef Meg and her special guest chef, wine pairings from Commander’s Palace’s own “Wine Guy” Dan Davis, and a coupe de milieu cocktail. Collaborating, cooking, and having a grand time together is what this dinner series is all about!

WHEN:

Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series takes place monthly, including the following confirmed dates:

● TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, at 6:30 p.m.: Serigne Mbaye, Chef of Dakar

● TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, at 6:30 p.m.: Michael Gulotta, Executive Chef and Partner of Maypop, MoPho and the highly anticipated TANA

WHERE:

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave

New Orleans, LA

INFO:

Tickets for Chef Meg & Company: A Commander’s Palace Dinner Series are now on sale, priced at $165/person (inclusive of tax and gratuity) and may be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales go to Café Reconcile to help support their important work in the New Orleans community.