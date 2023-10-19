Commander’s Palace Unveils New Patio Room

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Iconic New Orleans establishment Commander’s Palace announces the launch of the restaurant’s new Patio Room. Designed by Anurag Nema of Nema Workshop, the newly renovated space puts a modern New Orleans twist on the grand cafes of Paris, reflecting the New Haute Creole cuisine Commander’s Palace is known for.

The original Patio Room was built in the 1970s when the Brennan family took over operations of the historic restaurant. Built around two majestic cyprus trees, the space, perfect for celebrations, allowed guests to take in the beauty of New Orleans’ Garden District while still enjoying the comfort of dining inside.

When it came time to renovate the space during the restaurant’s 130th anniversary year, co-proprietors Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan brought the beauty inside to create the prettiest dining room in the city. The new Patio Room exudes casual elegance, with smoky, golden-hued mirrors, warm velvet banquettes, a coved ceiling with glowing balloon light fixtures, and a grand arch on the space’s main wall with curved mirrors. Not to be lost, however, was the signature Commander’s Palace whimsy, which comes to life through a jewel-toned purple carpet bursting with birds and butterflies and colorful glass balloons that dot the ceiling as you enter the room.

“New Orleans is a city known for its celebratory spirit, so it was important for us to capture this signature conviviality and welcoming hospitality for guests celebrating their special moments in our new Patio Room,” says Martin. “As we like to say at Commander’s Palace: ‘Relax. We have nowhere to go and all day to get there.’”

The new Patio Room is now open. For more information about Commander’s Palace, please visit the website www.commanderspalace.com or join the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

WHERE:

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70130

HOW: To inquire about reserving the Patio Room, please reach out to Holly Miculek at holly@commanderspalace.com.