Subscribe
Login
0 items
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Commander’s Palace Unveils New Patio Room

October 19, 2023   |By
Commander's Palace
Photo provided by Commander's Palace

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Iconic New Orleans establishment Commander’s Palace announces the launch of the restaurant’s new Patio Room. Designed by Anurag Nema of Nema Workshop, the newly renovated space puts a modern New Orleans twist on the grand cafes of Paris, reflecting the New Haute Creole cuisine Commander’s Palace is known for.

The original Patio Room was built in the 1970s when the Brennan family took over operations of the historic restaurant. Built around two majestic cyprus trees, the space, perfect for celebrations, allowed guests to take in the beauty of New Orleans’ Garden District while still enjoying the comfort of dining inside.

When it came time to renovate the space during the restaurant’s 130th anniversary year, co-proprietors Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan brought the beauty inside to create the prettiest dining room in the city. The new Patio Room exudes casual elegance, with smoky, golden-hued mirrors, warm velvet banquettes, a coved ceiling with glowing balloon light fixtures, and a grand arch on the space’s main wall with curved mirrors. Not to be lost, however, was the signature Commander’s Palace whimsy, which comes to life through a jewel-toned purple carpet bursting with birds and butterflies and colorful glass balloons that dot the ceiling as you enter the room.

“New Orleans is a city known for its celebratory spirit, so it was important for us to capture this signature conviviality and welcoming hospitality for guests celebrating their special moments in our new Patio Room,” says Martin. “As we like to say at Commander’s Palace: ‘Relax. We have nowhere to go and all day to get there.’”

The new Patio Room is now open. For more information about Commander’s Palace, please visit the website www.commanderspalace.com or join the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

WHERE:
Commander’s Palace
1403 Washington Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70130

HOW: To inquire about reserving the Patio Room, please reach out to Holly Miculek at holly@commanderspalace.com.

Digital Sponsors

Become a MyNewOrleans.com sponsor ...

What's New

Editor’s Picks

Best Book Shops in New Orleans

From Baldwin & Co to the public library, there are many events popping up at bookstores around the city....
Restaurants

Kilroy’s at the Higgins Hotel Unveils Exciting Fall Cocktail Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Kilroy's, the premier destination for cocktails and culinary experiences at the luxurious Higgins Hotel...
Community

Annual Take Back the Night Event Shines a Spotlight on Ending Sexual Violence

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, October 17, local universities joined together to raise awareness about sexual violence and...
Community

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Sponsoring Free Blue Bikes Rides for Seasonal Vaccines

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has teamed up with Blue Krewe to...
Let Them Eat Cake

Best Beach Honeymoon Vacations

Being beach babies, you and your beloved know you want a honeymoon by the ocean. Visions of palm trees...

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up for our FREE

New Orleans Magazine email newsletter

Get the the best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.