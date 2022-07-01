 Commodore’s Ball benefiting Southern Yacht Club

Since the 1849, Southern Yacht Club has hosted the biennial tradition of the Commodore’s Ball as a formal passing of the flag from one commodore to the next.

On February 5, Commodore Robert “Duff” Friend, in attendance with his wife, Jan, received the honor and commodore flag from Commodore Provensal. The former then received the past commodore flag in honor of his two years of leading the SYC through the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple hurricanes and signature victories in Gulf Yacht Association and the New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, for which SYC is the only U.S. club to win twice. Commodore Friend also passed traditional flags to Vice Commodore Tim Molony and to Rear Commodore Rocky Sanchez. Many past commodores, flag officers and board members were also present.

The Grand Dining Room reception featured Andre and the Giants performing a variety of sailors’ favorite tunes, from Parrot Head classics to reggae. A delectable variety of food options on tables spanned the length of the room and a dessert station stood in the center. Gold balloon arches and dark blue fabric draped around the doorways. Tables throughout the room held floral arrangements set in some of the SYC’s most historic trophies, and the piano showcased photos of the Friend family.

Jan Friend, Duff Friend, Richard Provensal, Angie Provensal



Nathan Adams, Timothy Molony, James Sanchez



Daniel Sullivan, Jay Kuebel, Christian Gambel



Bob Hughes, Mamsie Manard, Bob Kottler