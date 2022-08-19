NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cooking for a Cause combines a two-week online auction with a culminating in-person shindig. Starting September 7, bid on one-of-a-kind private cooking + mixology classes, dinner parties, and more, hosted by your favorite names in hospitality.

Then, join NOCHI on September 21 (5:30 – 9:30 p.m. CT; casual-chic attire) for a soirée overlooking the city with drinks, dancing, and delicacies from NOCHI’s own alums.



Proceeds benefit NOCHI’s scholarship fund and innovative programming, so that together, we can continue to build a bright future for food and hospitality.



Ticket sales are open, and seats are limited! We’re so excited to celebrate in person after hosting our 2020 event virtually. With an incredible menu from our talented alumni and music by Kohlmeyer & Co., we think this shindig will be worth the wait. Can’t join? The two-week online auction features some truly unbelievable experiences, and starting September 7, you can show your support from anywhere. Join us—let’s cook for a cause!

Click here for tickets and more information.