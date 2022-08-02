NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will be a participant in this year’s “culinary extravaganza,” COOLinary New Orleans. During the month of August, The Roosevelt New Orleans will offer a three-course dinner special in its renowned Fountain Lounge every Tuesday through Thursday for only $45, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.
Menu includes:
First Course
choice of
Blue Crab Fritters
with remoulade sauce
Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad
with arugula, feta, cane vin
Second Course
choice of
Seared Gulf Grouper
with crawfish-corn macque choux, pickled peppers and onions
Fountain Lounge Burger
with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and cider cured bacon
Third Course
Rum Savarin
caramelized bananas, pecan cremaux