NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copeland’s of New Orleans is celebrating 40 years in business in 2023. In honor of this milestone, Copeland’s unveils its new branding elements. The $1.3 million renovation is a brighter, modern take on classic New Orleans. It will be accompanied by a new logo, new design, expanded covered patio, and all new furniture, and present a whole new atmosphere for guests. The first Copeland’s restaurant to receive the redesign is in Covington, Louisiana, on Highway 190. This renovation will serve as the model for all future locations for the next decade.

“I am honored to continue the family traditions my father started 40 years ago,” said Al Copeland, Jr. “It is no small task to undergo a renovation like this. MADE architect, McMath Construction, and my team worked tirelessly to pull this off for the new year, and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome. Copeland’s has been a part of the fabric of the New Orleans Metropolitan area for many generations to enjoy. This renovation aims to thank our loyal guests for supporting us all these years and attract new guests with our updated atmosphere.”

Copeland felt he owed it to the Covington community to give them the first 40th-anniversary redesign since it opened in 1999, with the last renovation in 2012. The 9,266-square foot building received a complete makeover that was not just a fresh coat of paint; every building surface was touched. Guests can expect skylights, newly open windows in the dining room and bar area, decorative light fixtures, completely new furniture from the host/hostess desk to the booths, and updated flooring. In addition, Copeland’s expanded to a newly covered patio with outdoor TV’s, heaters, new landscaping, and live music will be coming soon. The outdoor atmosphere is inviting for families with children, a big group of friends, or date nights.

The renovation did not stop with the exterior and interior construction; it expanded into the brand redesign of internal elements that will be implemented in all locations. Guests will enjoy the New Orleans-style cuisine and signature drinks on updated plateware and glassware sourced by local representative ECHO Food Service Marketing. In addition, Copeland’s employees will sport new uniforms.

“Bringing families together around our dining tables to enjoy fresh food and fresh flavors is what Copeland’s is all about,” said Allison Copeland Donnelly, Sr. Vice President of the Restaurant Division. “Drinks with coworkers, family dinner, happy hour with friends, or a quick bite to go, we are here for you. We’re proud to be a part of this community and look forward to the multiple celebrations and community giveback projects we have planned in 2023.”

Guests should expect the same local feel, with delicious food and convenience. The redesigned atmosphere of Copeland’s restaurants will feel like home to guests. The New Orleans-style cuisine will remain the same, with new seasonal items and 1983 throwbacks added throughout the year. In 2023, Copeland’s will be celebrating with several special events kicking off with a ruby (40th-year gemstone) giveaway in partnership with Diamonds Direct.