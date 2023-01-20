Copper Vine Announces 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Wine Dinner

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copper Vine is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Wine Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Highlighting natural wines from producers and regions across the globe, the evening will feature a five-course dining experience by Executive Chef Amy Mehrtens and Sommelier Emily Walker designed to challenge guests’ understanding of sensorial elements in food and wine. Chef Amy has mirrored the wild spirit of these wines with her food pairings, presenting dishes with playful manipulation of structural expectation and featuring eclectic flavors and unanticipated textures.

Tickets are now available ($150 per person, inclusive of tax and service) on Copper Vine’s website.