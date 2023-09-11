Copper Vine Supports Maui

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From Copper Vine’s tropical corner in New Orleans to the sunny shores of Hawaii, Brechtel Hospitality and Copper Vine are sending love and support to fellow hospitality friends recovering from the Maui fires that devastated the community of Lahaina.

Copper Vine has created the MĀLA MAI TAI ($12): Featuring Caribbean light and dark rum, pineapple, passoa, orgeat, coconut extract and lime. A percentage of proceeds from this cocktail will go directly toward helping the employees of Māla Ocean Tavern & Hana Hou Hospitality to inspire hope and aid in rebuilding their community of Lahaina. ​The fires have displaced hundreds of families, with more than half of their 200-person staff left without a home.

Copper Vine. 1001 Poydras St. coppervine.com