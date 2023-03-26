NEW ORLEANS (press release) – CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), an emergency relief non-profit co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, is hosting a benefit concert during New Orleans’ iconic Jazz Fest, featuring headlining performances by Grammy winner Diplo and special guest Grammy nominated artist Big Freedia.

Proceeds of this event will support CORE’s efforts, allowing the organization to imminently provide lifesaving humanitarian relief and recovery to underserved and vulnerable communities around the world, including the ongoing refugee crisis in Ukraine, Poland and Romania as well as affected communities in Turkey and Syria in the wake of devastating earthquakes in the area.