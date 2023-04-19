Couture at Longue Vue House and Gardens

Mother Nature is the original “influencer.” Her colors, patterns and curves materialize in virtually all works of art. Rare is a ballgown, wallpaper or even high-rise building not somehow inspired by her vast beauty. This week, Longue Vue House and Gardens expands on this idea, hosting their annual Design Symposium fundraiser. This year’s co-chair, Marian DeMeyers says, “This event calls attention to the beautiful grounds at Longue Vue and the meaningful impact that nature has on us all. We are thrilled to aid in fundraising efforts this year towards the growth of the children’s interactive Discovery Garden.

On Friday, starting at 10 a.m., Pedram Pasha Tehari and Mary Palmer Dargan will discuss their respective fields; couture fashion design and landscape architecture. The importance of nature as an inspiration will not be overlooked. Between panels, a fashion show and buffet-style garden picnic (provided by Carmo) will keep everyone nourished and eager to walk the grounds.

I had the opportunity to chat briefly with designer Pedram Tehari about his involvement in this year’s event. He says, “I am thrilled to be interviewed by local talent Tracee Dundas to share my experiences designing custom couture bridal and evening wear. I also get the chance to send models down the runway wearing my most well-known styles as well as several new designs.” It’s a great opportunity for locals to see his pieces up close and admire the details. In addition to dressing locals, Tehari often hosts future brides from faraway places in his atelier on Canal Street. “I have many clients who fly in for fittings and create their bachelorette parties around that. New Orleans is such a fun and inspiring place with a melting pot of tastes and design.” We can’t wait to see it! And don’t forget to buy tickets for Saturday’s workshops at Longue Vue led by DeAndre Beverly and Plein Air Painting with Peg Usner.

With all this talk of nature’s influence and design, we decided to select a few garden-inspired dresses to wear to this week’s events or rather any time you want to remind yourself of nature’s bounty!

Cotton Mini, Moda Operandi

Puff Mini, SOSUSU

Mini, Saks Fifth Avenue

Merlin Dress, Febe Clothing

Talitha Midi Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Pencil Skirt, Pilot/Powell

Marigold Dress, Sue Sartor

Caftan Dress, August Baton Rouge

Shirt Dress, SOSUSU

Black and White Floral Dress, August

Garden Mini Dress, Hemline Metairie

Leah Dress, Hemline Metairie

Events on Our Radar This Week:

Thursday, 4/20: Joy Cioci fashions and Porter Lyons Jewelry at a private shopping event from 12 p.m. – 6.p.m. – call to RSVP

Friday, 4/21; Saturday, 4/22; and Monday 4/24: Iris Setlakewe Trunk Show at Ballin’s Dante Street

Thursday, 4/20 – Saturday, 4/22: Design Symposium at Longue Vue Gardens

Saturday, 4/22: Pop Up Maker’s Market curated by Bayou Yacht Club at Home Malone Magazine Street

Saturday, 4/22 & Sunday, 4/23: PRC Entablature Home Tour