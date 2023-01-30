NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Couvant is bringing back its lunch service with a new menu beginning this Wednesday, February 1! Couvant will offer lunch to Eliza Jane hotel guests and New Orleans locals/visitors Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Couvant’s lunch is perfect for the Warehouse District/Downtown/CBD community looking for an easy lunch stop during a busy workday (and its picturesque interior and courtyard makes it a great spot to relax and enjoy a boozy lunch with cocktails!).
The restaurant will serve reimagined French-Southern dishes including (photos hyperlinked below):
- A butternut squash velouté (Fekette farm squash with wild mushrooms and pancetta).
- Tuna Tartare (yuzu kosho aioli with kambu tapioca crisp).
- Grilled shrimp and Israeli couscous salad (grilled Grand Isle shrimp, vegetables Provençal, roasted tomato vinaigrette).
- Tuna niçoise (seared yellowfin tuna, boiled eggs, green beans, anchovies, olives, romaine lettuce, Dijon-shallot vinaigrette).
- Maggie’s Mushroom Tagliatelle (farm egg yolk dough, Nduja, aged parmesan).
- Gulf fish chaudree (grilled Grand Isle shrimp, bacon lardons with a creamy shellfish infused sauce).
- Croque madam and monsieur (Jambon de Paris, Gruyere, truffled mornay, with mixed greens and parmesan salad).
- Duck confit (green lentils, triple cream blue cheese, grilled broccoli rabe, seasonal vegetables, candied orange peel).
- …and more!