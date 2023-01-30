NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Couvant is bringing back its lunch service with a new menu beginning this Wednesday, February 1! Couvant will offer lunch to Eliza Jane hotel guests and New Orleans locals/visitors Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Couvant’s lunch is perfect for the Warehouse District/Downtown/CBD community looking for an easy lunch stop during a busy workday (and its picturesque interior and courtyard makes it a great spot to relax and enjoy a boozy lunch with cocktails!).

The restaurant will serve reimagined French-Southern dishes including (photos hyperlinked below):