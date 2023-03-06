COVINGTON, La (press release) – The Covington Heritage Foundation will host the 9th Annual Covington Antiques and Uniques Festival, April 29-30, at the Covington Trailhead at 419 N. New Hampshire St. in historic downtown Covington.

The two-day, juried, free event will showcase more than 50 vendors displaying an eclectic mix of antique furnishings, period collectables, architectural salvage, and vintage-inspired fine arts and crafts as well as food and live music throughout the weekend.

The Covington Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to preserve the city’s culture, character and community. The festival is coordinated with the support of the City’s Department of Cultural Arts and Events. As the festival grows and evolves each year, the goal remains the same – to offer a first-class juried event that reflects the unique charm and history of Covington.

“It’s the vendors that make this festival a huge success. Come and enjoy – there is something here for everyone. This is an annual event that I really look forward to,” says Mark Verret, Covington Heritage Foundation president.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (985) 892-1873 or log onto www.covingtonheritagefoundation.com.