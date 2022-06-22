NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Thanks to a community donation by Cox Communications, Son of a Saint, YEP, Daughters Beyond Incarceration, and Project Butterfly members will receive tickets to upcoming performances of the musical “Hamilton” now playing at the Saenger Theatre.

“We are delighted to provide the opportunity for children to enjoy a Broadway production, especially one as fascinating as Hamilton,” said Cox’s New Orleans market president Kevin Monroe. “The musical is not only captivating and revolutionary in its writing and presentation, it’s entertaining and educational as well. We hope the students will leave with an appreciation for the work and imagination involved in live theater.”

Participants from these local programs will receive 204 tickets spread over six performances from June 28 – 30 and July 5 – 7.

“We are grateful to Cox for once again partnering with us and for engaging with Broadway in New Orleans to offer uniquely fulfilling experiences to our young men,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “We appreciate the creative ways our community of supporters, both near and far, continue to uplift and support our mission.”

Son of a Saint is a local organization that provides mentorship, education, recreation, camaraderie and cultural enrichment to young men in New Orleans who are fatherless due to death or incarceration. Each mentee remains an official Son of a Saint until the age of 18, but the connection remains as Son of a Saint advises these young men into young adulthood, where they become independent thinkers who are leaders in their community.

Tickets for Hamilton may be purchased at The Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112), TicketMaster.com or BroadwayinNewOrleans.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 287-0372.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

For information on Hamilton, visit:

● HamiltonMusical.com

● Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical

● Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical

● Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical