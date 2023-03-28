NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join Eliza Wapner April 12 in a class on bundle dyeing with natural materials. In this class, students will explore bundle dyeing- a unique dye method in which pigment from plants is transferred to fabric using a steaming method. Participants will have the opportunity to dye a bandana using natural pigments, powders, and raw material local to New Olreans ecology. Pre-treated materials will be provided. This class will cover introduction natural dye material as well as using foraged material to dye. Please feel free to bring different flower petals, leaves, or berries you would like to use.

$30 members / $35 non-members

Click here to learn more and register!