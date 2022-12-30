Named for Jean de Baptiste-le-Moyne, Sieur de Bienville, who founded New Orleans in 1718, Arnaud’s Oysters Bienville was created by and became popular under the restaurant’s founder, Arnaud Cazanave, in the1920s. Cazenave’s creation was a competitive response to the overwhelming attention Oysters Rockefeller was attracting at nearby Antoine’s Restaurant. Served baked on the half shell under a creamy dressing featuring shrimp, mushrooms, and Romano cheese bound with breadcrumbs, the elegant dish feels just right for a special occasion, but it is also simple and straightforward to prepare.

Shucking oysters is not for me. If it is not your jam either, you have some options. Most oyster bars are happy to set some shells aside for you or you can turn to Loftin Oysters (loftinoysters.com). Loftin’s stoneware oyster shells are sold by the dozen, and they are perfect for chargrilling oysters, as well as baking, broiling, stuffing, and smoking. The bottoms are flat, so no rock salt is needed for cooking. They are also reusable and can go straight into the dishwasher. Just purchase pre-shucked oysters and get after it. Pour the brandy into a plastic cup before adding it to the hot pan. Never pour directly from the bottle unless experimenting with a Molotov cocktail. The sauce can be made up to two days in advance and kept, refrigerated, in a sealed container.

Oysters Bienville

Shared by Chef Tommy Digiovanni, Arnaud’s Restaurant

Serves 4

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2/3 cup mushrooms, finely chopped

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoons finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon finely minced shallot

1/2-pound boiled shrimp, finely diced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brandy

1/2 cup heavy cream

6 tablespoons grated Romano cheese

4 tablespoons plain fine breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 cup finely minced flat-leaf parsley

Salt to taste

2 dozen oysters on the half shell (see NOTES)

Special equipment: 4 round baking pans filled with rock salt (See NOTES)