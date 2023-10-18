Subscribe
Music + Festivals

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer Sponsors NOLA Funk Fest

October 18, 2023   |By
Seltzer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Crescent Canna is an official sponsor of NOLA Funk Fest on Oct. 20 – 22. Elevating the funky vibes, the New Orleans-based cannabis company’s Crescent 9 THC Seltzer will be available at all festival bars as an alcohol alternative. 

Considering the intertwined history of cannabis and funk, including it as one of the festival’s beverage offerings was a no-brainer for its organizers. 

“We’re so excited to have Crescent 9 for all the Funkateers who are Cali Sober!” said Sara Sewell, Funk Fest’s Digital Marketing Manager. “We wanted to give people an alcohol alternative that will enhance their festival fun.”

With 6 mg of Delta-9 THC, 3 mg of CBD, and a splash of caffeine, Crescent 9 provides uplifting and euphoric vibes perfect for any funk festival. Federally legal and registered with the Louisiana Department of Health, it abides by all Louisiana cannabis regulations and is available for adults over the age of 21 to purchase and consume.

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer is available in dozens of spots in the French Quarter including MRB, Santos, American Townhouse, Mango Mango Daiquiris, Toulouse Theater, Old Absinthe House, Aunt Tiki’s, El Gato Negro, The Jimani, The Abbey, and more. View the growing list of New Orleans vendors here.

“Crescent 9 and Funk Fest are a match made in heaven,” said Josh Katzenstein, Crescent Canna’s director of sales. “Drinking a delicious Crescent 9 while listening to funky music in New Orleans is the perfect combo. We’re excited to provide an alcohol alternative to festival goers looking for a refreshing buzz.” 

Presented by the Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience, NOLA Funk Fest will take place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The three-day festival will feature performances by local legends like Experiencing the Meters with Leo Nocentelli, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Irma Thomas, Krasno Moore Project, Bucktown Allstars, and Ivan Neville. Purchase tickets here.

