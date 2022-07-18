NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival returns to Lafayette Square Park (602 St. Charles Ave.) in New Orleans for its 15th edition on Oct. 14-16, 2022.

Charlie Musselwhite and Ruthie Foster will top the bill at the festival, which is presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit that owns Jazz Fest. Admission is free and open to the public.

​​The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival is an award-winning event, featuring two stages of music, a large selection of the best barbecue vendors in the region and a local arts market.

The festival will be held on Friday, October 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Performers at the 2022 edition include Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, Robert Finley, Walter Wolfman Washington, Kenny Neal, Mr. Sipp, Jon Cleary, Johnny Sansone, Little Freddie King, Trudy Lynn, Mia Borders, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Joy Clark, Eric Johanson, Layla Musselwhite, Dk Harrel, Kevin & the Blues Groovers, and Wolfe Johns Blues Band.

The Blues & BBQ Festival was last held in-person in 2019 before the COVID pandemic. In 2020, the festival was produced online by the Foundation and its radio station, WWOZ 90.7 FM New Orleans, as “Blues Festing in Place.”

For more information, visit crescentcitybluesfest.com