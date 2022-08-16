NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) will commemorate its seventh anniversary with seven free public concerts at venues throughout New Orleans from October 6 – 16, 2022.

This seventh season of CCCMF, entitled “Appassionata,” will feature some of Classical music’s most intense and passionate works of chamber music, the most inherently intimate and collaborative form of music making. It is headlined by the Trio Appassionata, an internationally acclaimed piano trio (piano, violin, and cello) known for its communicative power, engaging performances, and the ability to bring audiences from different cultures together through music. The “Many Sides of Mozart” will be the highlight of the Oct. 11 concert featuring clarinetist Mark Dover and pianist David Fung, who will join forces with the Lott Quartet (Ensemble-in-Residence at the UNO School of the Arts) and other local musicians for an all-Mozart program in the wonderfully intimate chamber acoustic of the UNO Performing Arts Center.

And, as always, the festival will once again feature the renowned Manhattan Chamber Players, a collective of New York-based musicians who have delivered compelling performances of the most moving pieces that the chamber repertoire has to offer year-after-year at CCCMF.

Festival Director and native New Orleanian Luke Fleming is on the faculty of the University of New Orleans School of the Arts. “Year after year, CCCMF audiences have been able to look forward to hearing some of the most stunning repertoire Classical music has to offer performed by some of the world’s most acclaimed musicians, all free of charge. Our seventh season will continue this tradition of presenting absolutely first-class music making in numerous gorgeous New Orleans venues,” Fleming said. He continues to perform around the globe with some of the world’s most talented musicians, many of whom volunteer their time with the festival.

Community outreach is an important part of the festival’s mission. In addition to CCCMF 2022’s seven free public concerts, through numerous partnerships with local organizations, festival artists will be performing at 30 schools, elderly care/retirement communities, missions, and helping organizations throughout the Greater New Orleans area. Artists will also mentor local student chamber music groups and offer public performance opportunities to them throughout the festival. “It has always been the central mission of CCCMF to present this beautiful, inspiring music making to New Orleans audiences from all walks of life, adding to the already rich musical mosaic that exists in this unique city,” Fleming said.

Opening night – Thursday, October 6, 2022

Opening Night BYOB Gala at Felicity Church – An Evening of Sumptuous String Quintets

7:30 PM Concert

CCCMF 2022’s Opening Night Gala features members of Ensembles-in-Residence Trio Appassionata and the Manhattan Chamber Players sharing the stage for performances of breathtaking and quintessential quintets by Mozart and Brahms in the stunning backdrop of the historic Felicity Church.

Friday, October 7, 2022

Saint Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church

Trio Appassionata

7 PM Artistic Director Luke Fleming gives a Pre-Concert talk

7:30 Concert

Acclaimed CCCMF Ensemble-in-Residence Trio Appassionata headlines this concert featuring youthful, dramatic, and emotional works by Johannes Brahms, Astor Piazzolla, and CCCMF Composer-in-Residence Andrea Casarrubios, all performed in the gorgeous sanctuary of Saint Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Recital Hall, University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center

Trio Appassionata and Friends

4:30 PM Pre-Concert Talk and Q&A

5 PM Concert

Ensemble-in-Residence Trio Appassionata teams up with members of the Manhattan Chamber Players for an afternoon of the chamber music of Robert Schumann. Composed during the happiest year of his life, both his brilliant Piano Quartet and Piano Quintet are infectiously toe-tapping and brimming with ebullient optimism.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Recital Hall, University of New Orleans Performing Arts Center

“The Many Sides of Mozart” – Mark Dover, David Fung, and the Lott Quartet

7 PM Pre-Concert Talk and Q&A

7:30 PM Concert

Internationally acclaimed CCCMF favorites clarinetist Mark Dover and pianist David Fung join forces with the Lott Quartet (Ensemble-in-Residence at the UNO School of the Arts) and other local musicians for an all-Mozart program in the wonderfully intimate chamber acoustic of the UNO Performing Arts Center.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Urban South Brewery

Manhattan Chamber Players

7 PM: Concert

This informal, fan-favorite concert has been on CCCMF’s lineup since our very first season! Special, one-evening only beer flights (available for purchase) from one of New Orleans’ finest breweries are paired with great Classical music in the festive atmosphere of Urban South Brewery‘s tasting room. Musicians from Ensemble-in-Residence the Manhattan Chamber Players perform A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Crescent City Chamber Music Festival.

Friday, October 14, 2022

Tulane University Dixon Concert Hall

Manhattan Chamber Players

7 PM Pre-Concert Talk and Q&A

7:30 PM Concert

In an emotional, exciting program entitled “A Soldier’s Tale,” CCCMF Ensemble-in-Residence the Manhattan Chamber Players performs dramatic, moving works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Igor Stravinsky, and John Popper.

Sunday, October 16, 2022 – CCCMF 2022 Season Finale

Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church

Manhattan Chamber Players

5 PM Concert

Ensemble-in-Residence the Manhattan Chamber Players joins performs two iconic works of the late Romantic period. Longtime CCCMF Festival Artists Brendan and Brook Speltz are joined by their parents for Anton Arensky’s deeply affecting String Quartet No. 2 (written in memory of Tchaikovsky), followed by Antonín Dvořák’s exotic, ebullient Piano Quartet No. 2 to close this season with a bang!

For more information, please visit crescentcitychambermusicfestival.com