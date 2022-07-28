NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative, comprised of Black-led youth mentorship nonprofits Son of a Saint, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Reaching for the Stars, and the Silverback Society, will host a Back to School Fair for New Orleans-area students on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at McDonogh 35 Senior High School located at 4000 Cadillac St. in New Orleans. This event will feature a range of local community partners and organizations including:

Black Education for New Orleans

Brightside Therapy

Care Eleven Health

Daughter of the King

Delgado

The Brothers Incorporated

Educators for Quality Alternatives

EXCELth Family Dental Center

Families Helping Families

Healthy Blue

IWES

LCMC Health

Louisiana Wing Aersopace Education – Civil Air Patron

New Beginnings Behavioral Health

New Orleans Job Corps Center

New Orleans Public Library

New Orleans Roast

NOLA Ready – Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Ochsner Health

PepsiCo.

Red Elephant

Resilience Force

Second Harvest

Shell/GNO Stem

Thrive New Orleans LLC

Top Box

UNO – Project ACCESS Program

Waldo Burton Boys’ Home and School

Youth Empowerment Project



This year’s fair will include access to resources and services across the board to mentees and local students, while supplies last. The event will include a range of offerings such as COVID-19 vaccines, immunization shots, health screenings, community informational sessions, as well as educational and library resources. The aim of the fair is to not only prepare but also excite local students for the 2022-23 academic school year.

The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative is stepping up and taking the lead to make sure its participating mentees and other local students reenter classrooms in the upcoming academic year equipped with a positive mindset and the resources they need to flourish. The Back to School Fair will serve as an important and impactful occasion to welcome and work with local vendors, partners, supporters, and community constituents to support the youth of New Orleans and set them up for success.

Food will be served at the event compliments of the Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative and beverage refreshments will provided by PepsiCo. and New Orleans Roast. Additional vendor services offered to event attendees will include:



Backpack and school supply giveaways

Blood drive donations

COVID Vaccines

Dental screenings

Disaster-preparedness materials

Donation of family household goods

Donation of sanitary products

Higher education information

Immunization shots

Library cards and library resources

Medical insurance information services

School and special education information

STEM activities

Therapy resources and information

VOTECH and trade school information



The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative is a coalition of Black-led New Orleans nonprofit organizations powered by The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. Son of a Saint, The Silverback Society, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Inc., and Reaching for the Stars have defined a shared mission to strengthen the recruitment and retention pipeline for effective mentors throughout the local community. The organizations are united by the common goal of better serving New Orleans’ youth, providing thought leadership for new and existing programs in the youth mentorship space via support, best practices, and impactful resources.