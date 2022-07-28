NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative, comprised of Black-led youth mentorship nonprofits Son of a Saint, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Reaching for the Stars, and the Silverback Society, will host a Back to School Fair for New Orleans-area students on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at McDonogh 35 Senior High School located at 4000 Cadillac St. in New Orleans. This event will feature a range of local community partners and organizations including:
Black Education for New Orleans
Brightside Therapy
Care Eleven Health
Daughter of the King
Delgado
The Brothers Incorporated
Educators for Quality Alternatives
EXCELth Family Dental Center
Families Helping Families
Healthy Blue
IWES
LCMC Health
Louisiana Wing Aersopace Education – Civil Air Patron
New Beginnings Behavioral Health
New Orleans Job Corps Center
New Orleans Public Library
New Orleans Roast
NOLA Ready – Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
Ochsner Health
PepsiCo.
Red Elephant
Resilience Force
Second Harvest
Shell/GNO Stem
Thrive New Orleans LLC
Top Box
UNO – Project ACCESS Program
Waldo Burton Boys’ Home and School
Youth Empowerment Project
This year’s fair will include access to resources and services across the board to mentees and local students, while supplies last. The event will include a range of offerings such as COVID-19 vaccines, immunization shots, health screenings, community informational sessions, as well as educational and library resources. The aim of the fair is to not only prepare but also excite local students for the 2022-23 academic school year.
The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative is stepping up and taking the lead to make sure its participating mentees and other local students reenter classrooms in the upcoming academic year equipped with a positive mindset and the resources they need to flourish. The Back to School Fair will serve as an important and impactful occasion to welcome and work with local vendors, partners, supporters, and community constituents to support the youth of New Orleans and set them up for success.
Food will be served at the event compliments of the Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative and beverage refreshments will provided by PepsiCo. and New Orleans Roast. Additional vendor services offered to event attendees will include:
Backpack and school supply giveaways
Blood drive donations
COVID Vaccines
Dental screenings
Disaster-preparedness materials
Donation of family household goods
Donation of sanitary products
Higher education information
Immunization shots
Library cards and library resources
Medical insurance information services
School and special education information
STEM activities
Therapy resources and information
VOTECH and trade school information
The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative is a coalition of Black-led New Orleans nonprofit organizations powered by The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. Son of a Saint, The Silverback Society, 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, Inc., and Reaching for the Stars have defined a shared mission to strengthen the recruitment and retention pipeline for effective mentors throughout the local community. The organizations are united by the common goal of better serving New Orleans’ youth, providing thought leadership for new and existing programs in the youth mentorship space via support, best practices, and impactful resources.