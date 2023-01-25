NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Crescent City Stage, New Orleans critically acclaimed professional theatre, continues its inaugural season on Jan. 26 at the Loyola Marquette Theater with Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler.

Cry It Out stars CCS co-founder Elizabeth Newcomer as Adrienne, Tenea Intriago as Lina, Mary Thornton as Adrienne, and LeBaron Thornton as Mitchell. The production is directed by CCS co-founder Jana Mestecky. The show will run from Jan. 26 until Feb. 9, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m.. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Three new mothers. Three different backgrounds. One shared struggle. An edgy comedy, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Crescent City Stage is a 501(c)3 non-profit, union affiliated professional theatre company, with a focus on sustainable wages for a group of diverse artists.

For more information, visit www.crescentcitystage.com.