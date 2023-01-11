NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Friday, Jan. 20, Criollo Restaurant, in collaboration with TableMation Studios™, will launch Le Petit Chef, an immersive dining experience offered exclusively within New Orleans’ historic Hotel Monteleone. Cutting-edge 3D animations and a seasonal five-course dinner menu will transform Criollo’s fine-dining experience into a cinematic culinary adventure that comes to life right before guests’ eyes.

A MULTI-SENSORY CULINARY ODESSEY

Created by Skullmapping, Le Petit Chef uses innovative visual technology to bring guests on a multi-sensory and multi-course culinary journey led by Le Petit Chefhimself, a whimsical animated 3D character who appears right on their plate. Throughout the show, the smallest chef in the world will take diners on a journey through time, presenting an unforgettable story on the history, inspiration and ingredients for each course. Guests will delight in Le Petit Chef’s real-life creations served in unison with the animation by Criollo’s carefully choreographed staff.

State-of-the-art 4K projectors are carefully positioned above each table, creating a dinner that turns into a true theatrical experience appropriate for all ages. Le Petit Chef comes to Criollo following months of creative development, as it takes TableMation Studios’ artists 24 hours to produce every five seconds of animation. The experience lasts about two hours.

“Hotel Monteleone is the only hotel property in the Gulf South to offer this one-of-a-kind experience and we are thrilled to offer such an exclusive and delicious culinary adventure to all our guests,” says Caleb Chafin, director of bars and restaurants at Hotel Monteleone.

ALL THE OFFERINGS

The five-course dinner menu features Criollo favorites including burrata, bouillabaisse, butter-poached lobster tail, Wagyu beef tenderloin and baked Alaska offered at $135 per person excluding tax and gratuity. An optional five-course wine pairing is also available for $50 per person.

Le Petit Chef dining experiences will be offered Thursday through Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with 24 seatings each night in the restaurant’s private dining room, in addition to Criollo’s regular dinner service. Reservations are now available and can be made on OpenTable here.