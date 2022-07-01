Culture Club

For their eponymous firm, Bill Brockschmidt and Courtney Coleman traverse the city and the globe collecting design inspiration and worldly goods that inform their interiors with a unique global perspective.

Golden Touch

Garden-cut seasonal flowers are a must, and marigolds are our go-to. nolaflowershop.com.

Pillow Power

Handcrafted Kuba cloth pillows from B. Viz pack a traditionally styled room with graphic punch.

bviz.com

Funny Face

We can’t help but smile at Sicilian ceramicist Antonino Piscitello’s expressive and whimsical vessels. The curlicues and stamped appliques make us want to play with clay! sudneworleans.com

Well-Feathered Nest

A silk quilt is the ultimate indulgence. Our favorite is Leontine Linens’ peacock-patterned quilt inspired by a 1920s design from the archives of Eleanor Beard Studio. leontinelinens.com

Bright Idea

These cast papier-mache lamps are chic and unusual with mod forms that are soft and tactile rather than sleek and glossy. katiekochhome.com

The Art of Illusion

We love the mystery behind Pierre Bergian’s paintings of imaginary rooms with raking shadows, enfilades and pictures within pictures. octaviaartgallery.