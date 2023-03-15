NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The first coffee roasting shop to come to New Orleans, Current Crop Roasting Shop, is now offering customers a chance to learn more about the art and science of home coffee roasting through roasting and cupping classes.

This March, Current Crop Roasting Shop is pleased to offer an array of classes featuring an Introduction to Roasting centered around fresh roasts along with an Introduction to Cupping Basics.

“A lot of people get intimidated when it comes to making coffee from scratch,” says Campaign Director of Product and Programming at Current Crop Roasting Shop, Catherine Mansell. “It’s not as hard as some may think, and it’s fun to add your own twist and customizations through the art of home roasting.”

The ultimate goal of coffee roasting is to achieve the right balance between the origin character of the bean and the roast character you bring to it. In Current Crop’s Intro to Roasting Class, a coffee specialist will go over general roast levels and how to achieve those roast levels with a fresh roast air roaster.

Fresh Roasts are great to start off with when learning how to roast. The clear chamber allows one to see the beans going through the roast levels, hear the first and second cracks, and smell how the roast levels affect the beans.

See below for the Current Crop’s class schedule:

Intro to Roasting Class – Fresh Roasts (6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.):

Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 30

Intro to Roasting Class – Fresh Roasts (10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.):

Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 25

Intro to Cupping Basics (1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.):

Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 26

Intro to Roasting classes cost $30 for individual tickets and $50 for doubles. Intro to Cupping classes cost $20 for individual tickets and $30 for doubles.

To schedule your Intro to Roasting or Intro to Cupping class, visit currentcroproasting.com or call the store at 504-571-5129.