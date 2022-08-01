Observing the advancements in medicine that have occurred in just the past decade, it’s undeniable that healthcare is moving forward at a rapid rate. As research technologies become more sophisticated, so do their findings and the implications they have on human healthcare. As new treatments and therapies enter the clinical sphere, many diseases and conditions for which there was no relief or cure in the past are now treatable health conditions. Discover cutting-edge health treatments in the Greater New Orleans area that are keeping the medical field moving forward and increasing quality of life.

Atlas Psychiatry

Atlas Psychiatry now offers Virtual Reality (VR) therapy, an exciting new treatment modality for a variety of psychological disorders. With over 70 immersive environments, VR therapy can effectively treat an array of phobias, including public speaking, social interactions, flying, driving, heights, claustrophobia, and more. This technology allows the Atlas Psychiatry team to walk patients through realistic, in-depth scenarios to help confront and overcome fears and behaviors in a way that would be impractical or impossible in real life. This well-researched technology has until recently been mostly limited to large medical centers and university research laboratories. Atlas Psychiatry can now provide this innovative treatment to patients in its comfortable and private outpatient office setting.

Atlas’ team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers harness a wide range of expertise to make a precise diagnosis and comprehensive treatment plan. VR therapy joins a full range of services and advanced technologies, including psychological testing, psychiatric genetic testing, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, couples therapy, medication, SPRAVATO™ (es-ketamine) nasal spray and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

For more information, visit atlaspsychiatry.com or call 504-899-1682.

NeuroJust

Without being offered the right tools, fighting depression can feel like an uphill battle with no end in sight. Using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS therapy), however, NeuroJust offers patients long-term relief from depression free of any systematic symptoms associated with antidepressant medications. Treating the neurological source of depression and not just its symptoms, TMS uses a non-invasive, MRI-strength magnetic impulse to stimulate underactive neurons linked to depression. Once these neurons are activated, the brain returns to its proper neurochemical balance resulting in significant relief and even remission from depression symptoms.

Performed by a compassionate team of physicians and expertly-trained staff, TMS sessions are outpatient, painless treatments that take place in just about 20-minutes with no sedation. Treatment rooms are configured so patients can relax, listen to music, watch TV and interact with NeuroJust’s patient advocates.

With TMS therapy, NeuroJust changes patients’ minds so they can change their lives. To learn more, visit neurojust.com or call 504-619-8695.