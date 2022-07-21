NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is pleased to announce the date for the 73rdAnniversary of the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.” This year’s event will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, and tickets are now available online. The event celebrates the always bold and barrier-breaking women of New Orleans — who stormed the famous Sazerac Bar decades ago — with an annual luncheon and recreation of the “Stormin’ of the Sazerac.”

In celebration of this noteworthy anniversary, the Roosevelt is raising a glass to the courageous group of ladies who first stormed the hotel’s Sazerac Bar in 1949 demanding equality, and a stiff drink, at a time when women were allowed to be served at the bar only on Mardi Gras. In 2022, the hotel invites all women to join in the one-of-a-kind celebration featuring libations, fine cuisine and entertainment in the lap of Roosevelt luxury. This year’s festivities will be emceed by WDSU morning anchor Randi Rousseau and will take place in the famous Blue Room, the elegant Fountain Lounge and, most notably, the world-renowned Sazerac Bar.

The afternoon commences in the Blue Room at 1 p.m. with a three-course lunch, fashion show, live entertainment and recognition of the 2022 Reigning Spirit of the Sazerac. Following the luncheon, attendees will gather at 3 p.m. in the Roosevelt’s lobby to once again “storm” the Sazerac Bar in a second line. To properly honor the original “Stormin’,” guests are encouraged to wear late 1940s and 1950s attire including hats, veils, peep-toe shoes and gloves.

Calling the shots at this year’s fashion show is New Orleans’ own Yvonne LaFleur who has been presiding over her eponymous dress shop for more than half a century. The nostalgia-rich fashion show will feature six models channeling vintage glamour in ensembles evoking 40s and 50s styles.

This year, Ti Martin, co-proprietor of Commander’s Palace, will reign as the Spirit of the Sazerac, an honor recognizing a deserving New Orleans woman who challenges the status quo and works to influence positive change in her community. The Reigning Spirit of the Sazerac is an exemplary woman whose bravery and determination reflect what we celebrate about those great New Orleans ladies who stormed the Sazerac Bar decades ago. Past Spirits include education activist Kira Orange-Jones, Drew’s Tunes founder Georgia Boswell and local meteorologist and animal activist Margaret Orr. The Roosevelt New Orleans is proud welcome Martin into this one-of-a-kind sisterhood.

The Roosevelt — a legendary New Orleans landmark, rich with history — invites all New Orleans ladies to come celebrate years of ‘herstory’ and drinks at this historic event. Stormin’ of the Sazerac luncheon tickets are $99 each, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made here or by calling 504-335-3129.

