Today, Aug. 1, starts the annual New Orleans COOLinary, month-long restaurant experience. Each year, participating restaurants offer two- and three-course special menu options with off menu items or regular offerings available at special COOLinary prices.

Not only does this get patrons into restaurants during August, a typically slow month for the hospitality industry in the city, but it also allows for visitors and New Orleanians to experience restaurants they may not typically patronize.

We think COOLinary offers couples the opportunity to elevate date night. It gets hot in the summertime and finding activities to do that don’t break the bank (which is especially important during wedding planning) while trying to keep cool can get tricky, or even boring. Last week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing shared their top picks for COOLinary menus they want to try this month. Kelly here: I’m super excited to head to Gianna to try their special menu. Gianna, among many, is so chic with the décor and the atmosphere well-suited to a romantic date night.

Additionally, some restaurants are offering brunch COOLinary menus, so a special date isn’t just limited to nighttime.

The other editor’s picks include Gabrielle, Saint John and SoBou among others. Click here to see all edit picks and why they’re excited for this year’s menu.

There are 82 participating restaurants for COOLinary month, so there is guaranteed to be something for everyone. To read more about COOLinary and see the list of participating restaurants, click here.