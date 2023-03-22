NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Since becoming a state in 1812, Louisiana has participated in America’s bold experiment with democracy. In anticipation of American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution coming to THNOC in mid-June, the 2023 History Symposium explores how the democratic system has functioned in Louisiana and how key events have influenced our current political environment. Moderator Dr. Pearson Cross and a vibrant slate of speakers will address topics ranging from the drafting of the first constitution and the politics of enslavement to the women’s suffrage movement in New Orleans and how Louisiana’s environment impacts public policy. The symposium also complements “Yet She Is Advancing”: New Orleans Women and the Right to Vote, 1878–1970, a companion exhibition to American Democracy opening at THNOC on April 28.

WHAT: History Symposium: Democracy in Louisiana

WHERE: Hotel Monteleone

WHEN: Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Champagne reception to follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHO: Hosted by The Historic New Orleans Collection (THNOC)

Speakers include Dr. Pearson Cross (moderator), Dr. Brian Klopotek, John Barbry, Dr. Steven Procopio, Dr. Laura Rosanne Adderley, Dr. Theodore R. Foster III, Dr. Libbie Neidenbach, Dr. Albert L. Samuels, Rebecca Mowbray, Lamar Gardere and Dr. Andy Horowitz