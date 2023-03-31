Design Mavens

It’s where fashion, florals and function meet: Longue Vue House and Gardens’ annual Design Symposium. The event kicks off with a patron reception on April 20, symposium on April 21 and a round-table discussion on April 22. This year’s symposium speakers are Pedram Pasha Taheri, a graduate of LSU’s School of Interior Design, the owner, founder and designer of Pedram Couture, and Mary Palmer Dargan, a master landscape architect and botanist whose “signature designs are inspired by nourishing flourishing home utopias.” She is also a founding member of the advisory committee for The Garden Conservancy and author of books about landscape design. The 2023 symposium will support Longue Vue’s Discovery Garden for children, a garden education space. LVHG, 7 Bamboo Rd., longuevue.com.

Hop To It

Beer aficionados rejoiced when Urban South Brewery founders Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling opened its doors in 2016. On April 8, fans have more reason to celebrate at the Urban South Brewery Anniversary Party, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Entertainment includes live circus performances, carnival food and games, sno-balls and eight exclusive beers brewed in collaboration with eight different breweries from around the country. The festivities are in New Orleans (1645 Tchoupitoulas St.) and Houston (1201 Oliver St.). All ages are welcome; the brewery is family and pet friendly, urbansouthbrewery.com.

Green Fairy Unleashed

Since the late 18th-century, absinthe has intrigued and been imbibed by many. The absinthe mystique, including its history and the New Orleans cocktail made with it, is revealed in The Absinthe Frappé, the latest in LSU Press’ Iconic New Orleans Cocktail Series. On April 17, Garden District Book Shop and The Chicory are hosting a special book launch celebration featuring author Marielle Songy in a discussion with Sue Strachan (author of this section, as well as The Café Brûlot, also part of the series). The event, which starts at 6 p.m., also offers light bites and Absinthe Frappés. GDBS in The Rink, 2727 Prytania St. This is a ticketed event, gardendistrictbookshop.com.

Ballet Balanchine Style

George Balanchine was one of the most influential choreographers in the 20th century, with many of his ballet’s permanent fixtures in a ballet company’s repertoire. On April 22, the New Orleans Ballet Association presents the State Ballet of Georgia performing two of his ballets, “Serenade” and “Concerto Barocco.” (Balanchine was from Georgia, a former Soviet republic, before he settled in the U.S.) A third work uses traditional Georgian music and was created by Yuri Possokhov, a Ukrainian-born dancer and international choreographer. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra provides live accompaniment for the night. Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., nobadance.com.

City Park Blooms

Is your garden in need of a refresh? Then City Park’s Spring Garden Show is the perfect place to find the glow up it needs. The two-day event, April 1 and 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., is in the park’s New Orleans Botanical Garden, where in addition to plants and garden items to buy (and exhibits to admire), there are educational programs, live music, arts and crafts, and cooking demonstrations. The annual event is sponsored by the LSU AgCenter in cooperation with Louisiana Master Gardeners and Metro Area Horticulture Foundation. NOBG, 5 Victory Ave., City Park, neworleanscitypark.com.