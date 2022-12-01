Dining Guide

Locals and tourists alike know that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by New Orleans’ endless restaurant options. As winter flavors come to the forefront of menus around the city, consider these restaurants as top contenders.

Breads On Oak

BreadsOnOak.com

8640 Oak St, New Orleans

222 Carondelet St, New Orleans

(504) 324-8271

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary and now with two locations, uptown and the CBD, Breads On Oak is known for its popular breakfasts and lunches, like Pumpkin Cheddar Biscuit or Big Daddy Burger to the maple-glazed walnut cinnamon rolls and sourdough Old World breads. Always organic and 100% plant-based.

Briquette

Briquette-Nola.com

701 South Peters St, New Orleans

504-302-7496

Briquette is proud to showcase contemporary and coastal dishes like Snapper Pontchartrain, Louisiana Redfish on the Half Shell, and Prime 14oz. Ribeye. Happy Hour Daily from 3-6pm. Join us after Saints games for dinner. Also, open until 11pm on New Year’s Eve!

Commons Club

CommonsClub.com/New-Orleans

550 Baronne St, New Orleans

504-603-8000

Led by Chef Alex Harrell, Commons features an eclectic menu with reinvented takes on classic American dishes that Chef Alex is known for. Dinner is available daily. Brunch is served Friday-Sunday from 9am – 2pm with creative cocktails and tempting bites, as well as a rotating lineup of live weekend entertainment and themed burlesque and drag brunches.

Dickie Brennan’s Tableau

TableauFrenchQuarter.com

616 Saint Peter St, New Orleans

504-934-3463

For one of the best views in the French Quarter, enjoy brunch on our balcony overlooking Jackson Square, or dine in our lush courtyard adjacent to historic Le Petit Theatre. Tableau showcases regional ingredients, Louisiana seafood, and classic Creole dishes with a contemporary edge. Tableau is also the premier spot to plan a New Orleans wedding!

Justine

JustineNola.com

225 Chartres St, New Orleans

504-218-8533

Justine is a Parisian-style brasserie by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier. Combining the sophistication of a brasserie with the playfulness of the French Quarter, Justine honors the technique and simplicity of French classics in a bustling, multi-roomed restaurant with vibrant decor and grand presentation.

New Orleans Creole Cookery

NewOrleansCreoleCookery.com

508 Toulouse St, New Orleans

504-524-9632

Enjoy Oyster Happy Hour Daily from 3-6pm in our beautiful French Quarter courtyard. Brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm offering Bloody Mary’s and Shrimp and Grits. Game Day Happy Hour available in our Oyster Bar & Courtyard on Saturday & Sunday. Oyster specials, cocktails specials and football fun! Also, open until midnight on New Year’s Eve and open New Year’s Day.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern

ParkwayPoorboys.com

538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans

504-482-3047

Parkway can now take your orders over the phone or through the official Parkway Bakery App. Order online for a seamless poorboy pick up. Parkway is open from 10am to 6pm Wednesday through Sunday for dine in and parking lot pick up.

Seaworthy

SeaworthyNola.com

630 Carondelet St, New Orleans

504-930-3071

Seaworthy showcases wild-caught and sustainably harvested seafare from American coastal waters, suffused with Southern inspirations. Explore our wide selection of fresh oysters, and let our collection of fortifying cocktails light the way through your night in our historic cottage.

The Commissary Market + Kitchen by Dickie Brennan & Co.

TheCommissaryNola.com

634 Orange Street, Lower Garden District

504-274-1850

The Commissary offers Lunch and Dinner Wednesdays – Saturdays, and a new Brunch Menu on Sundays. The market is stocked with fresh local produce, gourmet grocery items, specialty wine & spirits, grab & go family meals, and a selection of favorites from DBC’s French Quarter restaurants like Gumbo Ya Ya, Turtle Soup and White Chocolate Bread Pudding. Christmas Feasts to feed the whole family available for pre-order online.

Saffron NOLA

SaffronNola.com

4128 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-323-2626

Saffron NOLA, a swanky Indian restaurant by the lauded Vilkhu family. Intertwining Indian tradition with New Orleans soul on a modern stage. The Vilkhus pay tribute to where they come from while also honoring where they live, New Orleans. Saffron is one-of-a-kind experience on Magazine Street.

SukhoThai

SukhoThai-Nola.com

4519 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-373-6471

2200 Royal St, New Orleans

504-948-9309

Serving fine Classical Thai cuisine in New Orleans for 20 years. Uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, and healthy ingredients have made SukhoThai a foodie favorite. Distinctive seafood, spicy curries, scrumptious noodles, broad vegan / gluten-free options, Thai cocktails and sake.

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco

TitosCevichePisco.com

5015 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-267-7612

1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco is an intimate Peruvian Restaurant with premier handcrafted cocktails such as pisco sour, sangria and chilcano, heart healthy Peruvian wines, a variety of melt in your mouth ceviches, grilled octopus, tiraditos (sashimi), savory meats (Lamb Shank, pictured here) and a variety of seafood.