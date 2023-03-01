People have often asked what makes the Great Smoky Mountains park named for a country music icon different and I sum it up three ways: live entertainment on a higher scale, a family-friendly, less hectic environment and shade. Yes, shade. Trees may not seem much to a family looking for fun, but it makes all the difference in the middle of a Tennessee summer.

The heart of Dollywood, however, remains Dolly Parton. You’ll find her kindness, loving attention to detail and theatrical styles throughout the park. It’s difficult to come away not touched by her Tennessee Mountain home.

This unique combination is why Tripadvisor named Dollywood the No. 1 park in the United States in 2022.

Stay the Night

The easiest way to enjoy the park, and still feel a part of the Smokies is to choose the DreamMore Resort & Spa. The massive property comes with delectable amenities so families may relax in their downtime. But it’s also close to Sevierville and the mountains if visitors want to explore more.

For a hefty price, visitors may spend the night in Dolly’s former bus, her home away from home when she traveled; she didn’t enjoy flying. The Prevost has been transformed into Suite 1986, a unique hotel accommodation that sleeps two and includes concierge services and special items to bring home. Suite 1986 requires a two-night minimum and starts at $10,000.

Dollywood’s new HeartSong Lodge & Resort is scheduled to open this fall, an upscale resort with lodge, a variety of accommodations and indoor and outdoor pools.

Get Wet

Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park opens in mid-May and continues its 35 acres of aqua fun through Labor Day. There’s the 25,000-square-foot wave pool, a lazy river, TailSpin Racer, a six-lane mat-racer slide and Bear Mountain Fire Tower, a multi-level interactive water adventure. And so much more, which is why The Travel Channel named it one of the best waterparks in the U.S. What makes Splash Country special is that it’s nestled in mountain hollows shaded by trees, so it’s not a giant concrete slab baking customers in the hot Tennessee summer sun. Operating days and hours vary so it’s best to check the website before visiting.

Special Events

The annual Flower and Food Festival, which combines hundreds of thousands of flowers with culinary creations, will be April 21 through June 11 this year. Don’t miss Umbrella Sky, a collection of colorful umbrellas suspended above the Showstreet entryway. Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration begins June 17 with summer theatrical shows by day and the Sweet Summer Nights drone & fireworks show at night that features hundreds of drones telling the Dollywood story through 3D animation. Summer also means the Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora. Like its title, it features an enormous amount of bubbles in a theater space that also pays homage to Dolly. Of course, millions of light and special performances are part of the fun during the “Smokey Mountain Christmas” celebration during the holidays, accented by fireworks, Santa and special events.

Pink Jeep Tours

Want to experience the Great Smoky Mountains but leave the driving those winding roads to someone else? Pink Jeep Tours in Pigeon Forge, a branch of Dollywood, offers two to three-hour adventures in — you guessed it — pink jeeps that are driven by guides who explain the area, pause at scenic spots and even take your photos. At the end of the tour, guests may enjoy an off-road jaunt to get their adrenaline running. For more information, visit pinkadventuretours.com.

What’s Coming

Scheduled to open this summer is the latest “family coaster” of the park. Big Bear Mountain will take visitors on the longest ride of the park — 4,000 feet of track — through twists and turns as they search for the mythical bear said to roam Wildwood Grove, or that section of the theme park.

If you go

For more information, visit dollywood.com.