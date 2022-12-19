NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School will distribute the 100+ coats it received as the recipient of a “Coats for Kids” fundraiser, organized by Xavier Professor and Cellist, Dr. Jee-Yeoun Ko. Xavier University President Dr. Reynold Verrett will be present, as well as representatives from the Urban League, who have both donated coats.In November, the annual Dr. Ko’s Coats for Kids Concert was held to raise money for the coat give-away. The annual event collects winter coats for children in need.

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 21, 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

1116 Jefferson Ave.

New Orleans LA 70115