NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans offers more than a cool view of the skyline… after you arrive on the 34th floor, check out the Vue Cafe and grab a cool cocktail before stepping outside onto our rooftop observation deck – the only one of its kind in the city! The Vue Breeze is a Golden Margarita made with Jose Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lime, and salt; and the Skyline Sangria is a Red Sangria made with red wine, Jose Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and salt.

Both beverages come in a souvenir cup, so you won’t soon forget the experience. ($15 plus tax)

The Vue Cafe also serves a rotating selection of frozen daiquiris – strawberry and blue raspberry are the current flavors.($8/10 plus tax)

Vue Orleans: Observatory | Cultural Experience

Get Tickets! vueorleans.com, or Box Office

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entrance to the left of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans