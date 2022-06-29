NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – Drop Biscuit Studios Co-Managing Partner Mike Agovino announced the southern launch of this first-person biopic on the life of Louis Armstrong. New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry, has partnered with DBS as the exclusive sponsor of “POPS.“

Louis Armstrong was one of the most influential figures in music history and a hero of the civil rights movement. “POPS ” stars Reno Wilson (The Cosby Show, Mike & Molly, Good Girls, Transformers) and chronicles the tumultuous life of Louis Armstrong. Reno’s dynamic storytelling and genuine love for Louis shine brightly through in his portrayal of POPS. Reno recently portrayed Louis Armstrong in the critically acclaimed 2020 motion picture, “Bolden”.

POPS was written and narrated by Mark Ramsey (Inside Psycho, Inside Jaws, After Shock) and engineered by renowned podcast sound designer Jeff Schmidt (Dirty John, Dr. Death, Inside Psycho, The Shrink Next Door, Business Wars).

Mike Agovino commented, “Pops is an important story about a man who made great contributions to our country and to the city he loved, New Orleans. We are extremely proud to have New Orleans & Company join us to share his incredible story.”

“Louis Armstrong is a larger-than-life native son of New Orleans who continues to embody the very essence of jazz and a true sense of place that imbues the unmistakable culture of our city,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO, New Orleans & Company. “We are honored to partner with Drop Biscuit Studios in bringing to the market their podcast that so richly tells the story of the musical legend’s life and legacy through the voice of the gifted Reno Wilson who captures the essence of Louis “Pops” Armstrong so beautifully.”

To access the podcast, click here.