NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From festive brunches at Tujague’s, Compere Lapin and Birdy’s, to sweet treats at Debbie Does Doberge, there’s so much happening at some of the best restaurants in the city.

Tujague’s

The second oldest restaurant in New Orleans and the third oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S. invites guests to enjoy a three-course Easter brunch menu. Priced from $46 – $62 (depending on entree), guests can enjoy an array of specialty dishes from Executive Chef Gus Martin. Some options include Crawfish Au Gratin with Louisiana crawfish tails folded into mornay sauce with gruyere cheese, baked and served with French bread crostini; Crawfish Cakes and Eggs with two pan-seared Louisiana crawfish cakes, topped with poached eggs and sauce choron, finished with a classic etouffee sauce; BBQ Shrimp and Grits, pan sauteed shrimp simmered in a New Orleans-style BBQ sauce, served over stone ground grits; and Tujague’s famous Carrot Cake Bread Pudding. Easter Brunch will take place on Sunday, April 9th, from 10 AM -2:30 PM. For full menu and reservations visit tujaguesrestaurant.com.

Jack Rose

Treat yourself this Easter Sunday with a festive brunch at Jack Rose, the lively restaurant inside the historic Pontchartrain Hotel. On Sunday, April 9th from 11AM – 2PM, indulge Chef/Owner Brian Landry’s a la carte brunch menu, along with Easter specials including Crawfish Cornbread with lemon and cherry peppers; Pappardelle with lamb ragu, pickled peppers, and fried egg; and Merguez with sunny-up eggs, cracked potatoes, and chermoula. For more information and reservations, please visit www.jackroserestaurant.com

Birdy’s

Serving up Southern-inspired, locally-sourced American cuisine, this Easter, Birdy’s invites locals and visitors to indulge in favorite brunch offerings like Fried Chicken Biscuit with crispy chicken thigh, chicken sausage, jalapeño, and cane syrup country gravy, sunny side egg; Avocado Toast with farm radish, sunflowers seeds, orange, chili flakes, with a farm salad; Birdy’s Burger with two smash patties, Hook’s white cheddar, mustard aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun, served with a side salad; French Toast; and the Birdy’s Brunch Board served with a donut, granola, slab bacon, hot coppa, bubble waffle, fruit, seasonal jam, mini cookies, mini pancakes, house syrup, triple cream cheese, and soft boiled eggs. Birdy’s is open for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9th, from 8 AM-3 PM. www.birdysnola.com

Toups Meatery

Toups Meatery, the contemporary restaurant that showcases Chef Isaac Toups’ Cajun rustic cookery, is welcoming diners for a spectacular Easter Brunch, featuring Toups’ signature cuisine, along with an array of Easter specials. Guests can enjoy creative dishes including Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Oysters with hot sauce butter, house ranch, pickled celery and bleu cheese crumbles; Boudin Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, cheddar and pickled jalapenos; Louisiana Shrimp & Heirloom Grits – smoked onion bbq shrimp, jalapeno cheddar grits; and the Toasted Toups Muffaletta – mortadella, coppa, Gruyere and olive salad. Wash it all down with new spring cocktails from Head Bartender Kenny Watson. Easter Brunch will take place Sunday, April 9 from 10AM to 3PM www.toupsmeatery.com

Compere Lapin

Chef Nina Compton is inviting guests to celebrate Easter with a memorable brunch at her flagship restaurant, Compère Lapin. On offer will be an à la carte Easter Brunch menu with some of Compton’s favorite dishes like Ricotta Pancakes with cane syrup; Hot Fire Chicken with biscuits and pickles; Buttermilk Gnocchi with sausage gravy; Goat Bolognese; Doughnut with Chantilly and caviar and others. Guests can also enjoy an array of boozy brunch cocktails. Compère Lapin is located in the Old 77 Hotel at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans. The restaurant will serve Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 9th from 10:30AM to 2PM. For more information, please call (504) 599-2119, or visit www.comperelapin.com

Debbie Does Doberge

Satisfy your sweet toot with a holiday cake from Debbie Does Doberge – one of the few bakeries in Louisiana for the famed doberge cake. This Easter, Debbie Does Doberge will feature new delights on the menu, perfect to pick up and bring for Easter brunch with the family. Indulge in new cakes like the Spiked Samoa Doberge, seven layers of white cake and six layers of caramel and coconut rum pudding drizzled with buttery chocolate cookie crunch, covered in caramel poured fondant icing, garnished with toasted coconut and caramel drizzles and the Nectar Snoball Doberge – Seven layers of white cake and six layers of nectar cream pudding covered in nectar poured fondant icing. For more information, please call (504) 210-8519 or visit https://debbiedoesdoberge.com/. Debbie Does Doberge cakes are also available to ship nationwide from Goldbelly.

Mister Mao

Named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants” by Bon Appètit, Mister Mao is inviting guests to enjoy a three-course Easter brunch menu with a welcome champagne toast. Priced at $45 per person, guests can choose from multiple Easter dishes including Breakfast Chaat – egg, onion, chickpea, cilantro chutney, and tamarind; Shrimp Kinilaw – Filipino shrimp ceviche, ginger, cucumber and habanero coconut milk; Vegan Artichoke Khichdi – long-simmered lentil & delta rice, new potato, sugar snap and baby carrot; Hot Fried Chicken Benedict – scallion biscuits, onion gravy, and sunny eggs; and Grilled Yellowfin Tuna – artichoke, Alabama cherry tomato, texas olive oil, and saffron aioli. Dessert options include Chocolate Mousse Cake with Louisiana strawberries or Almond Cream Cake. Mister Mao will also offer a special Easter kids menu that features pasta, fried chicken, crudite. Easter Brunch will take place on on April 9th with seatings at 10:30 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM. View full menu and make reservations HERE.