NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Looking for where to dine for brunch or dinner this Easter Sunday? Palm&Pine and The Elysian Bar are offering specials.

Palm&Pine is offering an all-day Easter brunch from 11am – 4pm. Stop in for the Boudin Omelette or theCrawfish Scramble and stay for Palm&Pine’s exceptional Bloody Maria or the Ceral Killah, a Cinnamon Toast Crunch inspired cocktail! Reservations can be made HERE.

The Elysian Bar is also open for brunch from 11am – 3pm serving up Fried Grits, Grilled Louisiana Squash and more. Pair a delicious meal with specialty Congregation Coffee drinks or indulge with theirHouse Spritz or Mother Superior cocktail. Chef Kyle Focken is also offering a few new spring menu items on the dinner menu including Heirloom Carrots and Strip Loin – two great options for both vegetarians and carnivores. Dinner is offered 5pm – 10pm. Reservations for both brunch and dinner can be found HERE.