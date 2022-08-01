The Skin Surgery Centre is a state-of-the-art facility for surgical and cosmetic treatments to maximize the health and appearance of your skin. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained physician and staff strive to provide individualized, focused skin care to each and every patient and their families in a warm, caring environment.

Specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, the least invasive skin cancer treatment available with the highest success rate, every physician at The Skin Surgery Centre is board certified and Mohs fellowship trained. Having undergone years of comprehensive, rigorous training, including reconstruction techniques, Dr. Bucher, Dr. LeBlanc, Dr. Voss, and Dr. Rougelot can expertly remove patients’ cancerous cells while performing cosmetic reconstruction all within the same day. A network of three conveniently located offices ensures patients from the Southshore, Northshore, and Biloxi can improve the health and appearance of their skin with a personal touch.

