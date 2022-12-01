Editor's Note

It’s our favorite time of year at New Orleans Magazine, when we highlight some of our favorite restaurants, great dishes, menus and dining memories of the year. This year’s task was to limit our selections to the top 25 things to try right now, a nearly impossible task. The options are almost endless, of course, but we’ve chosen some classic eats, innovative new selections, plus some individuals going above and beyond in the restaurant and hospitality community right here at home.

We also take a behind the scenes look at life for those working every day in the community. It’s an unflinching and honest take on the stresses, the challenges, the day-to-day life in the kitchens and dining rooms across New Orleans. It’s a reminder for all of us to be aware, appreciate, support and take care of the people that feed us, nourish us throughout the year, through every holiday and celebration.

Speaking of holidays and celebrations, we’ve got you covered with tips on hosting out of town family and friends, local holiday gift ideas, a hearty seven-fishes inspired meal, plus a killer egg nog cocktail to keep you warm.

The year is wrapping up with plenty of things to be grateful for in our community, from the return of our favorite festivals to the ability to gather once more in joyful celebration. There’s more good work to do and great times to be had just around the corner in 2023. So, raise a cup of cheer, get together with friends and family, and don’t forget to leave a big thanks (and a big tip) to all of those that make the season merry and bright.

Ashley McLellan, Editor