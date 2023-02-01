Editor's Note

February in New Orleans is, generally, all about Carnival. Which parades to attend, which foods to bring, where to park, what costumes are you going to wear? For me, it means getting ready to parade with my krewes, the Dames de Perlage and, most recently, the Krewe of Dolly. This means the culmination of months of hand sewing tiny beads to a unique corset design each year (for the Dames) and getting my big blonde wig styled and some good marching boots in order (for Dolly). It can be a lot of work, but I wouldn’t trade it for that feeling you get when you are on the parade route, soaking up all those smiles and enjoying seeing families, friends and visitors along the neutral ground or sidewalk side. Nothing can beat that feeling, especially since experiencing COVID lockdown.

For our family and friends, we have our Carnival routine down pat. We generally are neutral ground people. We generally pack the same sandwiches and refreshments for adults and kids. We have our sturdy step stool and parade ladders ready to go. This year, however, we took this as an opportunity to propose some new ideas for your parade experience. Thinking “outside the box,” so we called it. It’s fun to shake things up, and we have lots of ideas to get your parade experience going in some new fun ways.

While Carnival is a time to get somewhat carried away with frivolity, we also have some practical tips to keep life on track when the parades end. Our heart health feature takes a look at the importance of mindfulness and wellness, and how to incorporate good practices. We also have a financial planning tool kit to guide your financial wellness through all that life brings, from birth to education, home ownership to estate planning and more.

As with each issue, we also bring you all the top places to go, things to do, and some fun recipes to include this month as you celebrate the season.

Carnival is back! Celebrate and embrace this month fully with friends and family, and maybe give those visitors near you a high five. Because, in the end, Carnival is all about sharing good times and great food, music, costumes and fun – everything that makes New Orleans the place we love to call home.

Ashley McLellan, Editor